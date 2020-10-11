FEMA Mitigation grants now available in First State

The application period is now open for FEMA Mitigation grants.

There are two grants available for people to apply for through the Delaware Emergency Management Agency.

The first is the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Grant or BRIC Program, and it assists in implementing pre-disaster natural hazard mitigation projects by awarding planning and project grants designed to help prevent future damage before a disaster.

The Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant Program is a program for projects reducing or eliminating the risk of repetitive flood damage to buildings insured by the National Flood Insurance Program.

DEMA’s Community Relations Coordinator Jeff Sands explains the goal of these grants.

"To try to prevent disasters before they happen and that could be just keeping your home from flooding or something much more major than that like a project with a municipality or even the whole state," said Sands.

He adds they can fund a wide-range of projects.

"So it could be something as simple as if your home frequently floods during rain events as we have more and more natural disasters you could apply through your County's Emergency Management Agency for a project help raise your home to help provide some kind of storm barriers or things along that line to help prevent future flooding in your home," Sands said.

DEMA and each county’s emergency management agency can walk applicants through the process after getting a project description.

The deadline to apply is November 20.