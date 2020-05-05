Delaware Public Media

Dover AFB to honor COVID-19 respoonders with C-17 flyby

By 48 minutes ago
  • Dover Air Force Base

Frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic are getting another sky-high salute - this time from Dover Air Force Base.  A C-17 Fly-by throughout the state is planned Wednesday to show appreciation for those on the forefront of the crisis.

Dover Air Force Base spokesperson Lt. Jeremy Jacobellis said it’s a chance to show solidarity during the pandemic.

“In these challenging and unprecedented times, defending the homeland of the United States has taken on a definitively news shape,”  Jacobellis.  “And, Col. Matthew Jones, our wing commander, and all of what we call Team Dover or Dover Air Force personnel are proud to serve alongside our first responders, medical professionals, and all other personnel and all other frontline personnel during our COVID-19 response efforts.”

Jacobellis said Delawareans are encouraged to participate while practicing social distancing.

“As a substitute for gathering in large public spaces, we recommend that community members either photograph pictures from their house or some other smaller areas.  And then, share those pictures or videos on social media, with #DOVERAFBSALUTES,” Jacobellis said.  

The flight path covers five cities from Christiana to Seaford.  The fly-by will begin at 3:15 p.m. and is expected to last an hour.  

The fly-by comes a week after a similar one by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels that passed over Delaware as it flew along the East Coast.

 

Tags: 
coronanvirus
covid-19
Dover Air Force Base

