Dept. of Correction reports latest COVID outbreak at state prisons is easing

The Delaware Department of Correction says it is seeing improvement in the COVID-19 outbreak at Sussex Correctional Institute in Georgetown.

Most of the inmates with confirmed cases there and elsewhere have recovered from the virus.

DOC saw a second wave of the virus centered at Sussex Correctional Institute earlier this month, after all but eliminating cases at its facilities in June.

Testing identified 320 cases in the inmate population this month. DOC says that number has been reduced to 84 – with 14 inmates showing symptoms of the virus.

Officials say all COVID positive inmates have been transferred to DOCs COVID-19 treatment centers at Sussex Correctional or Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.

The state reports 404 total recoveries from the virus among inmates to date and seven related deaths – all with underlying health conditions - since the start of the pandemic.

54 Corrections staff are currently COVID positive. That number includes prison contractors.