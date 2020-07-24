Delaware State Bar Exam cancelled this year

This year’s Delaware State Bar Exam is cancelled.

The exam was scheduled to take place in mid-September at the Delaware State Fairgrounds to minimize COVD-19 transmission, but Chief Justice Collins Seitz, Jr. announced Friday they are scrapping the exam instead.

“The pandemic continues to evolve, and it is unclear how well the virus will be contained by September. Because of this uncertainty, the Court and the Board believe that canceling the in-person exam is the only way to protect the health and safety of all the applicants, proctors and staff,” said Seitz in a statement.

According to the court, nearly 60 percent of bar exam applicants were from out of state, including some locations considered hotspots. This year also saw the most applicants in the exam’s history.

That court is concerned that could make the bar exam a super spreader event, bringing potential infections to Delaware from across the country.

The court and the Board of Bar Examiners are looking at a temporary solution to allow the bar exam applicants to practice law in Delaware under supervision of a current lawyer until they can take the exam next year.