-
The Delaware Bar Exam is moving online this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.The Delaware Bar Exam will be administered remotely over three days,…
-
Delaware is allowing some of the state’s 2020 bar applicants to practice law in a limited way. This year’s bar exam was ultimately cancelled as a…
-
This year’s Delaware State Bar Exam is canceled. The exam was scheduled to take place in mid-September at the Delaware State Fairgrounds to minimize…
-
The Delaware Board of Bar Examiners is moving this year's Bar Exam to the Delaware State Fairgrounds in August. Kelly Phillips Parker, Executive Director…