Delaware Center for Justice to host group therapy program for healing racial trauma

The Delaware Center for Justice in Wilmington is preparing to host a six-week group therapy program for healing racial trauma.

The Delaware Center for Justice’s group therapy program “Healing Spaces” runs from August 17, 2020 to September 30, 2020.

Javonne Rich is a mental health counselor with the center and says the program is for Black social justice advocates, organizers, activists and community members, “This program came about because we’ve had quite a tumultuous summer and spring. And on top of a pandemic, we’ve witnessed, especially Black men and women who have been killed or where there has been excessive use of force by police.”

Rich points out that with everything going on in recent months, those who have fallen victim to brutality, injustice or racism in their communities may be re-traumatized. She adds people who have never experienced trauma could be struggling too, “Many are experiencing symptoms of trauma - such as poor concentration, depression, anxiety and low self esteem because of what is going on in our nation and in our communities.”

Rich says the virtual program hopes to provide participants with a language to understand race-related trauma and promote and increase mental health awareness and skills.

People can register by calling (302) 298-5635.