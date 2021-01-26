 COVID metrics on a slow steady downward trend | Delaware First Media
COVID metrics on a slow steady downward trend

By 18 minutes ago

COVID-19 hospitalizations are on a downward trend in Delaware in recent days.

The current number is 383 statewide with 47 cases considered critical. That’s down from 474 two weeks ago.

The average number of new positive cases is also trending down steadily since peaking at just under 834 on January 9th. The state is now averaging about 602 new cases each day.

The average number of positive tests in Delaware is down to 8.5 percent, with about 7,800 COVID tests being administered statewide each day.

To date Delaware has seen more than 75,000 cases of the virus and 1,065 related deaths.

 

