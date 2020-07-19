Delaware Public Media

Caesar Rodney School Board candidates discuss issues, experience

  • Roman Battaglia / Delaware Public Media

Two candidates for school board will face off in the election on Tuesday in the Caesar Rodney School District.

Two candidates look to fill the spot vacated by William Bush last year.

 

Joyce Denman, a recently retired special education teacher and director, won in a special election last year and now seeks a  full five year term.

 

She says racial justice is a significant issue for schools and the board needs to listen to racial justice advocates.

 


“We need to develop ways to minimize the main conclusions we come to after we have those conversations. We need to work on it, we need to not just sweep it under the rug. We need to definitely do something about that and I think the momentum is in the community to have some success there.”

 

Justin Puchalsky is a terrorism prepardness planner for the Delaware Emergency Manangment Agency. 

 

He’s concerned overcrowding keeps kids from getting the attention they need.

 


  “I know that we’re building a new elementary school down on Magnolia. But our middle schools are currently overcrowded, our classroom sizes are just no where the student teacher ratio needs to be.”

 

All adults in the Caesar Rodney School District are eligible to vote between 7am to 8pm at Caesar Rodney Middle School and Postlethwait Middle School.

 

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

