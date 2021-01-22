Arts Playlist: The Delaware Contemporary’s ‘Objectifying the Object’

The Delaware Contemporary - like many art institutions – closed for a good part of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, with a new year comes new life, starting with a Winter/Spring Season Series called “Objectifying the Object.”

In this week’s Arts Playlist, the Delaware Contemporary’s executive director Leslie Schaffer joins us to discuss the series and its efforts to present arts during the pandemic.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews The Delaware Contemporary’s executive director Leslie Schaffer.

The Delaware Contemporary in Wilmington reopened last summer with limited hours.

Now, Schaffer says visitors can enjoy this multifacted Winter/Spring Season Series, “Objectifying the Object.”

“We have a suite of six exhibitions that will be here all the way through the end of May, giving people lots of opportunities to see the shows and to engage in a whole variety of programs. And these programs look at the object in different ways and they bounce off each other,” said Schaffer.

The exhibits include:

Definitive Work, a collaboration with Jasmine Combs

Bend/Breathe from Giulia Livi

Vessel Invitational: Revisioning the Receptacle

Round About: Reconsidering the Object in Space

Appearances, a collaboration with Lauren Peters

Advanced Geochromatic Studies by Jason urban and Leslie Mutchler and Ridem by Gene Hracho.

All of the exhibits are open through the end of May 2021.

You can read more about each exhibit here.

