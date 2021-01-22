 Arts Playlist: The Delaware Contemporary’s ‘Objectifying the Object’ | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media
Related Program: 
The Green

Arts Playlist: The Delaware Contemporary’s ‘Objectifying the Object’

By 17 minutes ago

The Delaware Contemporary - like many art institutions – closed for a good part of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, with a new year comes new life, starting with a Winter/Spring Season Series called “Objectifying the Object.”

In this week’s Arts Playlist, the Delaware Contemporary’s executive director Leslie Schaffer joins us to discuss the series and its efforts to present arts during the pandemic.


The Delaware Contemporary in Wilmington reopened last summer with limited hours.

Now, Schaffer says visitors can enjoy this multifacted Winter/Spring Season Series, “Objectifying the Object.”

 

“We have a suite of six exhibitions that will be here all the way through the end of May, giving people lots of opportunities to see the shows and to engage in a whole variety of programs. And these programs look at the object in different ways and they bounce off each other,” said Schaffer.

The exhibits include:

  • Definitive Work, a collaboration with Jasmine Combs
  • Bend/Breathe from Giulia Livi
  • Vessel Invitational: Revisioning the Receptacle
  • Round About: Reconsidering the Object in Space
  • Appearances, a collaboration with Lauren Peters
  • Advanced Geochromatic Studies by Jason urban and Leslie Mutchler and Ridem by Gene Hracho.

All of the exhibits are open through the end of May 2021.

 

You can read more about each exhibit here

 

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

 



 

Tags: 
The Delaware Contemporary
Delaware Contemporary
Leslie Schaffer
Objectifying the Object

Related Content

The Delaware Contemporary reopens Friday with a host of exhibits

By Jun 10, 2020
Delaware Public Media

The Delaware Contemporary in Wilmington is one of many art institutions and museums closed since March by coronavirus pandemic.

 

 


Arts Playlist: The Delaware Contemporary’s Platform Gallery

By May 22, 2020
Delaware Public Media

Museums across Delaware are getting creative during the Coronavirus pandemic.

 

While it’s been shut down, staff at The Delaware Contemporary in Wilmington worked on the launch of a public art initiative. And now that project is about to come to fruition.

 

 


Arts Playlist: Connecting with audiences online during COVID-19

By Apr 3, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic forced arts organizations and museums across the First State to close, but for some that doesn’t mean being completely cut off from their audiences.

A number of them are getting creative as they seek ways to stay engaged with people who would normally stroll through their doors.

In this week’s Arts Playlist,Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele takes a “virtual” road trip to see what some these places are doing.

 