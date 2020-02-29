'Art for Life' - a documentary on Delaware's Twin Poets premieres this week

Delaware’s Twin Poets - Nnamdi Chukwuocha and Al Mills - are the subject of a new documentary.

Art for Life from the Wilmington-based production team Teleduction -premieres this week in Wilmington.

Art for Life, which is a follow-up to the award-winning Why I Write: The Story of the Twin Poets (2010), chronicles the brothers' efforts to improve the peoples’ lives through their work and words.

The twins were named Poets Laureate of Delaware in 2015 and Al Mills says the role helps them to better advocate for greater equality and opportunity in their communities.

“And also being able to get into the schools and reach the children," said Mills. "There were times when we would have to beg teachers, 'Can we come into your school? Can we come into your school and talk to the kids?' But now with that title - Poets Laureate - we’re able to travel up and down this great state of ours and visit so many classrooms and talk to so many kids about poetry and literature.”

Nnamdi Chukwuocha says the film captures the essence of what Art for Life is all about.

“It’s just our mission; our mission to utilize art to bring about change to improve the livelihood of our communities, of our cities and ultimately our State," said Chukwuocha. "And we believe our mission is the world - to impact a difference in the world.”





The movie premiere is this Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Penn Cinema Riverfront in Wilmington at 7 p.m., with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

A trailer of the documentary is here.