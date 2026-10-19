Seaford joins another class action PFAS-related settlement

Seaford will join another class action settlement against companies responsible for PFAS contamination.

Seaford has been involved in previous class action settlements against companies involved in the creation and use of the so-called forever chemicals, which can contaminate water sources and are linked to health issues.

And while Seaford does not currently have any contaminated water sources, city officials say jurisdictions around them do. That’s led to over $1 million in settlement collections by Seaford according to city manager Charles Anderson.

That said, Councilman Dan Henderson remains concerned about potential contamination.

“These chemicals were stored in our buildings for the fire department. Would those funds help go to decontaminating or remediating- not drinking water, but property.” he said.

Anderson adds that, as of now, the rules on what the money can be spent on haven’t been hammered out.

“If contamination shows up on our property, we will have to deal with it. I assume whatever treatment is necessary; we can use these funds. But it’s only an assumption. I don’t a hard and fast determination on what we can use these funds for.” he said.

He also points out the current settlement is against distributors, not manufacturers, so the sums will likely be lower.

Others noted that equipment containing PFAS, like old firefighting foams, were stored in city buildings that are still in use.

Those foams have been removed and replaced following an effort from State Rep. Danny Short.

Council voted to move forward with settlement in a 4-0 decision.