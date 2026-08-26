Security camera coming to Stoney Creek neighborhood in Dover

A new security camera is coming to Dover’s Stoney Creek community.

Councilman Brian Lewis has requested the camera for nearly three years and now it joins the growing list of camera installations in Dover.

Lewis says he began asking for the cameras after getting written complaints from constituents.

“There’s a lot of crime going on back there, drug transactions. Illegal trash- people are dumping all kinds of debris and trash back there that's attracting feral cats and rodents.” he said.

Lewis says things came to a head in 2025, when a shootout killed 21-year-old Daniel Guzman Jr.

“I felt that if the cameras were installed it would have been able to, possibly, assist the police in solving the crime." he told DPM.

The $25,000 needed to install the camera was approved in an April Committee of the Whole meeting. The funding comes from reappropriating part of a $40,000 grant the city planned to spend on a pop-up playground elsewhere in the city, but it lost public interest.

The installing company, Advantech, has erected the pole for the camera, with the camera going up at a “to be determined” date.