Dover City Council passes ordinance creating new rules for play equipment in streets

Dover narrowly passes an ordinance putting restrictions on play equipment being used on city streets.

Councilman David Anderson says the measure was brought before council following complaints the city received about basketball hoops being left in some roads.

“What this ordinance does is it sets a time frame, where from 7am to 11pm people can use them, and then they have to remove them, or if they are not using them, within an hour of not using them, they need to remove them.” he said.

Anderson says the new ordinance actually offers more leeway than before. Prior to the new rule, leaving hoops in the street at all was illegal. He says he supports the ordinance as a method of deterring crime.

“I think that, when it comes to crime, by having people out… on the streets again, it’s going to deter the criminal element.” he said.

Councilwoman Tricia Arndt voted no on the measure, saying that introducing the ordinance and restrictions at all might be overlegislating.

“I don’t think that we can create an ordinance and legislate for every situation. I think there are situations where parents and children can determine they can have a hoop or have play equipment in the street and it's safe for them to do so.” she said.

The ordinance passed by a 5-4 margin.