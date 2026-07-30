© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Delaware State Grange remains yearly State Fair installment

Delaware Public Media | By Isreal Hale
Published July 30, 2026 at 8:33 PM EDT
Isreal Hale
/
Delaware Public Media

The Delaware State Fair regularly welcomes hundreds of thousands of guests each year over its 10-day run.

Although events, concert acts, rides, and vendors often change, one thing fairgoers see every year is the Delaware State Grange, selling meals as part of their only fundraiser of the year.

Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale spoke to the Grange’s Chip Narvel about the Grange’s history, food, and public programs in the First State.

DPM's Isreal Hale interviews Delaware State Grange Assistant Steward Chip Narvel
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
Isreal Hale
Isreal joined Delaware Public Media in July 2025.
See stories by Isreal Hale
More from Delaware Public Media