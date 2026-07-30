Delaware State Grange remains yearly State Fair installment

The Delaware State Fair regularly welcomes hundreds of thousands of guests each year over its 10-day run.

Although events, concert acts, rides, and vendors often change, one thing fairgoers see every year is the Delaware State Grange, selling meals as part of their only fundraiser of the year.

Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale spoke to the Grange’s Chip Narvel about the Grange’s history, food, and public programs in the First State.