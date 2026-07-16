Sussex County continues discussion on forestry ordinance; hears presentation on data discrepancy.

Sussex County continues its discussion about potential tree planting and forest preservation requirements for future developments.

Sussex County’s Land Use Reform Working Group included a forest preservation measure as one of its 20 final recommendations to Council last year.

Council has discussed the proper way to implement new requirements on incoming developments since this spring , but data on forest loss from the Delaware Forest Service has caused some confusion.

State Forester Kyle Hoyd says that’s because they’ve published two different numbers.

“We have two numbers, and we’re responsible for both- so I will own both those numbers: the 43,000 and the 22,000-and-some-change number. Which, probably doesn’t look good that we have a big difference in numbers of several thousand acres.” he said.

The two different numbers actually come from two different studies- one done by the US Forest Service and one done by Delaware’s Forest Service in 2024. Hoyd says the state’s methodology was completely different, resulting in different figures.

“It wasn’t done off of plots but it was done off of aerial imagery and it was done off data that we collect through permitting processes.” he said.

Council sentiment towards the ordinance is unclear. Supporters include Councilwoman Jane Gruenebaum and Councilman Matt Lloyd.

But Lloyd says the current ordinance isn’t perfect.

“My mantra since running for office, and it is still- prioritize growth in the areas it belongs, and keep, wherever possible, it out of the areas that we don’t want to see it, thereby actually preserving more natural resources and forests. Some of the stuff I’ve seen with ordinance, it doesn’t appear to maximize the space in areas we say we want to grow. ” he said/

Councilman Steve McCarron echoes Lloyd’s stance, adding he’s “looking forward to thinking it over.”

Action on the ordinance was deferred again for further consideration.