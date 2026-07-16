Canadian wildfires bring unhealthy air quality to Delaware

Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issues a Code Red air quality notice for Thursday and Friday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

Southwesterly winds are bringing the smoke in Delaware’s direction, making the air unhealthy to breathe - especially for vulnerable groups.

National Weather Service Lead Meteorologist Paul Fitzsimmons said the smoke will likely linger through Saturday.

“They're large fires, so they're producing a large area of smoke. Not just like one little campfire. So when the wind directions are right, that can blow at a very, very long distance, and that's why we are seeing it as far south as this area.”

Fitzsimmons added the winds should push the smoke back north by Saturday.

Until then, the American Lung Association recommends people stay inside and avoid prolonged outdoor exertion.

Fitzsimmons agrees.

“Stay inside. Avoid going out if you can… Especially the people that are most prone to any kind of respiratory effects would be the ones most affected. So they should be, you know, the most cautious about going out into conditions like this," he said.

The American Lung Association notes people more at risk from the effect include children, older adults, pregnant people and people with asthma.

The ALA also recommends reducing air pollution like mowing the lawn or using a charcoal grill and monitoring symptoms as long as poor air quality lasts.