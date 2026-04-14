Barrats Landing subdivision receives conditional approval from Kent County Regional Planning Commission

The Kent County Regional Planning Commission grants conditional approval of the Barrat’s Landing subdivision.

The Barrat’s Landing application was submitted to the Kent County Regional Planning Commission on April 2nd. Commissioners at that time saw merit in the proposal but expressed concern with the development's potential impact on the surrounding environment.

Since then, commissioners say the applicant, Wilmington-based Eastern States Development, and Becker Morgan Group, the project’s engineering firm, answered their questions. Commissioners now question the state’s commitment to that area.

Regional Planning Commissioner Paul Davis.

“I’ll be voting for it, but I’m not happy about voting for it. Because there’s a lot of traffic on that road- [the applicant] did [their] part, as far as the shoulder, but it’s about time somebody wakes up before we have a lot of bad accidents down there.” he said.

Davis said that the roadway was not on the list of considerations for roads to be re-done in Kent County in the near future- he said that the roads condition is enough of a concern that he questions the continued approval of developments there.

"I don't understand why we're allowing all these developments go on Barrats Chapel Road, [before] the state comes out and fixes the entire road. I would think that every developer would certainly support that. I was down there just the other day, and I just think it's terrible." he said.

Commissioners also added some requirements to ensure the project fits the surrounding area, including changes to ensure safety for children boarding school buses.

“I’m not against this development, but I think it could be redesigned a little better and safer than in the beginning. Because buses can’t go in and out of these developments until the second blacktop is finished on the roads. So, I’m suggesting that, where those first two houses are, that it be taken out or widened and a horseshoe entrance put there.” said Commissioner Delbert Mills.

Commissioners Davis, Glenn Gauvry, and Delbert Mills all proposed approval on several conditions, including:



A roadway crossing must be constructed at the southeastern portion of the property

The finished project must its proposed walking trails, and all must be ADA compliant.

An existing pit on the land, leftover from it's time as farmland, must be converted to stormwater infrastructure.

Stormwater ponds and basins must be properly set back from residences.

Streets must be linked to the adjacent subdivision.

Becker Morgan Group are the applicants primary engineering partner on the proposal- BMG Civil Engineer John Falkowski was there as a representative of the application, heard the commissions requests and agreed to each condition.

The approval and conditions were passed in a 6-1 vote, with Commissioner David Peterman being the lone “no” vote.