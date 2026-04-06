Kent County Regional Planning Commission hears application on 244-home subdivision

The Kent County Regional Planning Commission holds a public hearing on the Barrats Landing subdivision proposal.

Barrats Landing is a 90-acre, near-250 home subdivision proposal on Barrat’s Chapel Road and Buffalo Road near Frederica.

Wilmington-based Eastern States Development, is seeking preliminary approval from the Kent County Regional Planning Commission.

The proposal includes amenity proposals like a children's playing area, gazebo, and walking path. The plan also 16 acres of open space, 13 acres of preserved woodlands, and 8.5 acres of wetlands.

In addition, Eastern States plans to plant 271 trees in the area.

Four bus stops are also planned for the neighborhood.

During the application presentation, Eastern States Development argued the location near Barratt’s Chapel and Buffalo Roads is in line with the goals of the state and the county.

Becker Morgan Group civil engineer Mike Ryman represented the developers.

“The comprehensive plan identifies this area as low-density residential. Single-family detached residential is an appropriate use in the zoning district, and within the comprehensive plan. It is within level 2 of the state strategies for spending. Level 2 is identified as urbanizing areas, and receive[s] priority funding for infrastructure, which aligns with this development." he said.

Planning Commissioner Glenn Gauvry questions the development's potential impact on the surrounding forest and wetlands.

“You do have that stream all the way around. I’m just wondering if, before you start to do construction, you can get an idea of what the health of that stream is. I’d hate to see it degrade [into]: all it is, is a neat looking picture on a map- but in reality, if you were to actually go to it, nothing lives there.” he said.

Ryman argues the stream is already being affected by agriculture run-off.

He adds because of DNREC regulations, the development would not worsen the situation.

