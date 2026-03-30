Newark City Council lowers summer weekend parking, some parking rates

City Council approved two parking-related ordinances, establishing free weekend and holiday parking over the summer.

Newark’s Planning and Development Director Renee Bensley clarified free parking will only apply to city-owned lots.

“We have been working through ways to better publicize within the city which lots are city lots,” Bensley said. “So we are looking to improve signage. We also are looking at, potentially, whether or not it makes sense to put some kind of city logo on the pavement as you enter those kind of things.”

That motion passed unanimously.

83% of Newark residents are willing to walk an extra block or two in order to park downtown, according to the city’s Parking Advisory Council survey completed last year.

After the survey, city staff advised reduced parking rates between the CSX railroad tracks and Church Street and on parts of East Main Street. Rates are now set at 75 cents. The motion also extended parking time limits from eight hours to 12.

The ordinance has the Newark Parking Advisory Committee’s support.

“These are areas that have an occupancy rate that is typically under 40%, and it is very rare that it hits that high,” Bensley said. “So we are looking to not only lower the rate there, but to also look to extend the time frame in which folks can park there. So that way, employees who are on shift are able to park there.”

Bensley added the reduced rates will incentivize visitors to fill spots that are often left vacant and put less pressure on more popular areas on Main Street.

Several spots on Main Street will continue to have a three-hour time limit due to high turnover and to encourage small business patronage.