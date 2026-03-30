More red-light cameras are coming to Delaware

DelDOT is installing more red-light cameras throughout the state.

DelDOT announced that 15 new intersections – nine in New Castle County, five in Kent County and one in Sussex County – will add red-light cameras as part of the Electronic Red-Light Safety Program that will be up and running by this summer.

Three intersections with existing red-light cameras will have new cameras installed on other intersection approaches.

DelDOT’s C.R. McLeod says once the new cameras are operational there will be a warning period for motorists.

"We don't want this to be a surprise. We want people to know that these are out there. We have permanent signage that goes up, making people aware that these cameras are in place, and again, with any change in the traffic pattern we want people to adjust to that,” said McLeod. “So, we do offer a 30-day grace period where we're not going to be sending out violations. It'll just be a warning."

McLeod notes those warnings are for the first time you run a red light, any time after that first warning, you will be ticketed.

McLeod says these cameras do make roads safer.

"Once these cameras are added to locations, we do see on average, a 41% decrease in the occurrence of these right angle crashes at intersections," said McLeod.

Currently, there are 45 red-light cameras on intersections being operated throughout the state bringing the total amount of red-light cameras to 60 this summer.

The cameras will be installed in the following locations...

New Castle County

• Route 202/Concord Pike at Prospect Avenue

• Route 202/Concord Ave at I-95 NB Off-Ramp

• Route 141/Powder Mill Road at Childrens Drive

• Route 141/Barley Mill Road at Route 100/Montchanin Road

• Route 41/Newport Gap Pike at Graves Road

• Route 40/Pulaski Highway at Pleasant Valley Road

• Route 40/Pulaski Highway at Brookmont Drive

• Route 4 WB/E. Justis Street at Marshall Street

• Route 13/Dupont Parkway at Duck Creek Road/Route 1 Ramps

Kent County

• Route 13/S. Dupont Boulevard at Simon’s Corner/Route 1 Ramps

• Route 13/S. Dupont Boulevard at S. Carter Road/Pharmacy Drive

• Route 13/S. Dupont Highway at Old North Road/N. East Camden Bypass

• Route 113/Dupont Boulevard at Airport Road/NW 10th Street

• Route 113/Dupont Boulevard at Route 14/Milford Harrington Highway/N. Front Street

Sussex County

• Route 1/Coastal Highway at Shuttle Road/Sea Blossom Boulevard.

Three existing locations with additional red-light cameras on intersection approaches now in effect are:

• Route 40/Pulaski Highway at Route 72/Sunset Lake Road/Wrangle Hill Road in New Castle County

• Route 13/S. Dupont Highway at Loockerman Street in Dover

• Governors Avenue at North Street in Dover

Existing red-light cameras that were temporarily deactivated for an intersection improvement project are now operational again at Route 2/Kirkwood Highway and Red Mill Road/Polly Drummond Hill Road in New Castle County.