-
Traffic safety advocates are praising the City of Wilmington’s move to add red light cameras at some of its more dangerous intersections.AAA Mid-Atlantic…
-
A new state report shows intersections with red light cameras have seen fewer of the types of the most dangerous crashes over the past several years,…
-
Wilmington has released new data about red light crashes and camera tickets in 2015 -- but traffic safety advocates say it's still not enough.The report…
-
The city of Wilmington says its first-ever report on red light traffic cameras shows a marked decrease in violations. But as Delaware Public Media's Annie…