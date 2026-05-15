The Green - May 15, 2026
Listen to the full show or individual segments:
Nontidal wetlands could soon have state-level regulations
A 2011 study published by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Wetlands Inventory found that 25% of Delaware is wetlands. Some of those are considered freshwater or nontidal wetlands - and are located further inland.
Although they’re vital to the ecosystem, Delaware does not have any statewide regulations to protect these habitats.
A new bill aims to change that. Senate Bill 9 would fill gaps left by federal laws governing what humans can or can’t do in protected areas.
History Matters: Steam Engine #60 unveiled in Lewes for National Train Day
National Train Day was last Saturday - May 9th. To mark the occasion, the Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association unveiled its newest arrival- an early 1900s steam engine.
And Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale was on hand for that event for this edition of History Matters.
Arts Playlist: Clear Space Theatre wants you to think about some life lessons
Clear Space Theatre in Rehoboth Beach presents two modern shows this month, both looking at life lessons through very different lenses.
On this week's Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny spoke to Joe Gfaller, director of "Dear Evan Hansen," and Fay Jacobs, director of "The Legend of Georgia McBride."
Enlighten Me: Delaware Women's Hall of Fame seeks to celebrate prominent women
We occasionally take time on The Green to highlight work by student journalists. This week, we offer a piece produced by Delaware State Univ. senior and Delaware Public Media intern Joyce Kasiama
For this week’s Enlighten Me, Joyce takes a closer look at one way the First State honors female leadership – the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame – by spending time with some of those previously recognized by the Hall of Fame.