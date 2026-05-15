The Green - May 15, 2026 Listen • 45:24

Nontidal wetlands could soon have state-level regulations

A 2011 study published by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Wetlands Inventory found that 25% of Delaware is wetlands. Some of those are considered freshwater or nontidal wetlands - and are located further inland.

Although they’re vital to the ecosystem, Delaware does not have any statewide regulations to protect these habitats.

A new bill aims to change that. Senate Bill 9 would fill gaps left by federal laws governing what humans can or can’t do in protected areas.

Senate Bill 9 State Sen. Stephanie Hansen and Emily Knearl of The Nature Conservancy helped DPM's Jay Shah break down how this bill will help protect Delaware's nontidal wetlands. Listen • 16:27

History Matters: Steam Engine #60 unveiled in Lewes for National Train Day

National Train Day was last Saturday - May 9th. To mark the occasion, the Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association unveiled its newest arrival- an early 1900s steam engine.

And Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale was on hand for that event for this edition of History Matters.

History Matters: Engine #60 Unveiled DPM's Isreal Hale visited the National Train Day event in Lewes where the historic steam engine #60 display was inaugurated. Listen • 7:12

Arts Playlist: Clear Space Theatre wants you to think about some life lessons

Clear Space Theatre in Rehoboth Beach presents two modern shows this month, both looking at life lessons through very different lenses.

On this week's Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny spoke to Joe Gfaller, director of "Dear Evan Hansen," and Fay Jacobs, director of "The Legend of Georgia McBride."

Arts Playlist: Clear Space Theatre's Life Lessons DPM's Martin Matheny was joined by directors Joe Gfaller and Fay Jacobs about their upcoming respective plays in Rehoboth Beach. Listen • 12:41

Enlighten Me: Delaware Women's Hall of Fame seeks to celebrate prominent women

We occasionally take time on The Green to highlight work by student journalists. This week, we offer a piece produced by Delaware State Univ. senior and Delaware Public Media intern Joyce Kasiama

For this week’s Enlighten Me, Joyce takes a closer look at one way the First State honors female leadership – the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame – by spending time with some of those previously recognized by the Hall of Fame.