Wilmington City Council looks to bar minority party affiliation changes

Wilmington City Council looked to ensure at least one minority party member is represented in the Council’s four at-large seats.

A charter change resolution from Councilmember Alexander Hackett to do that did not require a vote but saw support at Thursday’s Committee of the Whole meeting nonetheless. Any charter change requires General Assembly approval.

“As we move forward and we do anything in our charter, this is just to make sure that we have reforms and that we are updating and modernizing our charter as we continue to change,” Hackett said.

Residents elected three Democrats and one Republican, Councilmember James Spadola, to at-large seats.

Spadola switched his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat in October, less than a year after he was re-elected. Council President Trippi Congo recently sent Spadola a letter saying that change could violate the city charter.

“In light of concerns from the community and Councilmembers, we respectfully request that you take steps to restore alignment with the Charter by returning your party affiliation to Republican party status for the remainder of the current term, no later than Monday, February 16, 2026,” Congo’s letter read.

City charter requires one at-large seat be filled by a minority party member, but doesn’t specify it be a Republican.

Even if approved by the General Assembly, the resolution would not apply to Spadola retroactively. But some have called for Spadola to resign or withdraw his party realignment.

If Spadola doesn’t reverse his party affiliation, Congo said he may risk vacating his seat. Spadola’s lawyer argued Congo’s letter and any further action would go against the city’s charter and “disenfranchise the many Wilmingtonians” who voted for Spadola.

During public comment at the meeting, several Republican voiced disapproval as well.

Congo voiced his approval of Hackett’s resolution.

“This isn’t a witch hunt,” Congo said. “This isn't an attack on councilmember Spadola. We just want to make sure that we get it right, and that [the] Attorney General's office declined to get involved. And I was told by several people that a lot of times courts don't want to get involved.”

Congo added courts often want legislative bodies to govern themselves.

Congo did not say whether he would move forward with efforts to vacate Spadola’s seat.