Dover City Council rejects ordinance that would ban some panhandling

The measure was defeated Wednesday night after over 3 hours of debate. It sought to restrict pedestrians from loitering on medians on Routes 1 and 13, including those panhandling.

The ordinance would add Sect. 106-139 to the "Traffic and Vehicles" portion of city rules and would give Dover Police Department the ability to fine those panhandling, and those who stopped to donate to them via a progressive scale.

Under the new rules a first violation would incur a written warning, then scaling to a $15 fee and eventual $50 fee for a third violation and beyond.

Councilman David Anderson and other supporters maintain the measure would protect pedestrian and driver safety.

“This is something that we can do, and something we should do. And, we should do it because life is precious.” he said.

But the enforceability of the ordinance has been called into question on First Amendment grounds, so much so that council deferred a decision on it during its last regular meeting to consult state officials on the matter.

Those against the ordinance - including Councilwoman Donyale Hall - argued the ordinance is likely redundant after hearing the state is considering similar legislation. And Hall says acting now may leave the city on shaky legal ground.

“I don’t feel that it is wise and in the best interest of the tax payer dollars to welcome more legal challenge that will ultimately put us in a deficit.” she said.

Echoing that sentiment was Councilman Andre Boggerty.

“We have a lot of legal matters before us. We simply cannot afford another one. I’m also going to call for the legal matters before us and the costs associated with them during the budget hearings so we can see why we have to be very mindful of how much we spend in legal matters.” he said.

Council rejected the ordinance in a 6-3 vote- council members Anderson, Pillsbury, and Council President Fred Neil were its three supporters.