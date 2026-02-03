Sussex County Council approves Swan Lake proposal

The Swan Lake proposal will bring 352 total dwellings to the eastern Selbyville area. The Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission backed the plan on condition that a nearby roadway, Chicken Farm Road, is preserved.

Supporters say the project makes good use of its land and is providing much needed housing to Sussex County.

Councilman Steve McCarron.

“Half of this is going to be 191 townhomes at a higher density, that has allowed the applicant to go to 62% open space on this application, and it’s repurposing an abandoned quarry or sandpit.” he said.

Councilman Matt Lloyd also saw positives.

"I appreciate the provision for the protection of the sensitive areas, the amount of open space that's being proffered, and the contiguous nature of the development with existing development, as well as being located on a major collector road" he said.

The development brings more concerns about traffic impacts, which have caused the denial of other development proposals in the county. Many council members have expressed previous frustration about roadway infrastructure and its ability to handle an increase in traffic that comes with new development.

Council Vice President John Rieley says this project is no different.

“Route 54 continues to be a very congested road, particularly in the summertime. We continue to add additional housing units on that road. It’s becoming a challenge. Traffic in general, as we’ve made known many times, is problematic throughout the county.” he said.

Rieley still voted to approve the zoning change needed for the project, saying he overall agrees with the Planning and Zoning Commission's suggestions.

Councilwoman Jane Gruenebaum was this proposal's sole no vote,

"I agree with the comments my colleagues have made about the positive attributes. However, at the same time, I do not believe the road infrastructure is sufficient to handle, in a safe manner, this kind of development" she said.

The proposal ultimately passed in a 4-1 vote