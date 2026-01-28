DNREC awards local park grants

DNREC awards 18 matching grants to help local and county governments acquire parkland, design and build parks and trails and construct outdoor recreational facilities.

The Outdoor Recreation Parks and Trails Programs is a matching grant program, and the most recent grants totaling nearly $2.2 million.

"So we provide funding to municipality, counties to provide recreational opportunities for the public using park funds that come through the state trust fund. So what basically we look for are projects that are presented by a municipality or county. So they have to be sponsored," said Delaware State Parks planning manager Michael Tholstrup.

The program funds a variety of initiatives with half of the projects receiving an incentive for sponsors who prioritize projects where they’re needed most.

Tholstrup says those projects are in under-resourced communities.

"We can prioritize that as far as giving the project a higher match on the state side. So where it's a typically a 50-50 match between a municipality or county and the state. That can go up to 75%,” said Tholstrup. “So in our minds helps the municipalities or the counties, identify the parks that maybe had less resources or have other needs that we can help through outdoor recreation help support those communities."

The 18 projects were spread out through the state for outdoor pavilions, facilities meeting Americans with Disabilities Act Standards, new basketball courts, picnic tables, improved lighting and new playgrounds.

Among the awards this time include $125,000 to Harrington for an outdoor pavilion with picnic tables, trash receptacles and restrooms that meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

Other grants include $190,000 to Wilmington for new ADA-compliant, accessible play features, basketball court and picnic tables at Eastlake Park and $28,000 to Laurel for a parking area and trailhead at Tidewater Park.