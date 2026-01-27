Wilmington City Council to consider prohibiting water service shut-offs

The City of Wilmington allows water service disconnection when residents don’t pay their bills, even when they can’t afford to do so.

City Councilmember Shané Darby drafted an ordinance to exempt seniors, people with disabilities and families with children under five years old from disconnection.

This ordinance is not Darby’s first time trying to end water service disconnections. So far, her attempts have not worked out in her favor.

“This has been a five-year fight of talking about water affordability rates, who has access to water and who doesn't…” Darby said. “So this piece of legislation will protect the most vulnerable. I don't think we should have water shut-offs at all, right? For anybody. But I know I have to move in baby steps with City Council.”

Wilmington’s Finance Department reported 80% of people who get on payment plans end up defaulting. Darby said that shows people want to pay but can’t.

That’s where proactive methods should come in, Darby said, rather than reactive, punitive measures. But that will take more support and votes from her fellow Councilmembers than she’s received in the past.

Earlier iterations of this ordinance did not appeal to Darby’s colleagues; the first of which aimed to prohibit shut-offs for everyone and did not go through.

“So, then I went back to the drawing board,” Darby said. “I'm like, they can't say no to babies, old people and people with disabilities. They can't. They cannot. And they actually did. They actually were like, ‘We don't want to pass this. We do not believe that we should protect these group of people from water shut-offs.’”

The city has a Utility Payment Assistance Program where qualified residents can request up to $1,500 to pay delinquent bills. There is not a proactive program for folks who aren’t sure they’ll be able to pay an upcoming bill.

There are a series of eligibility requirements as well, including having a water bill that is three or more months due, proof of income at or below the 200% federal poverty guidelines and being the rental tenant or owner responsible for the bill.

Darby said in her opinion, the program doesn’t do enough to help Wilmington’s most vulnerable residents.

“Okay, that's nice, but why don't we create things that don't get people into debt?” Darby asked. “Why do I have to wait to be in debt and almost about to get shut off for you to say, ‘hey, now we can help you. Here's some, here's a little bit of money we can put on here.’”

Since the fall, Wilmington hasn’t seen any water shutoffs because of a system change and troubleshooting period. Darby said the fact the city hasn’t gone bankrupt shows they can afford to nix water disconnections.

The Finance and Economic Development Committee will review Darby’s ordinance Feb. 2 before Council votes on it later that month.