Wilmington City Council to consider ordinances adding term limits, lowering minimum age for mayoral candidates

Wilmington City Councilmember Shané Darby has four election-related ordinances prepared for vote on at the Feb. 5 meeting.

That package includes a request to the General Assembly to cap City Councilmembers at three terms per seat and create staggered terms for Councilmembers. The two remaining ordinances seek to lower the minimum age for mayoral and City Councilmember candidates.

Darby said she wants to give new, younger people a chance to be part of municipal government.

“We're an ever growing society,” Darby said. “We need new ideas, and I think sometimes we stay too long in our seats without developing other leaders… So honestly, I think term limits will bring a fresh new outlet on ideas and how city council, what type of legislation is passed.”

Darby herself is in her second term as a Councilmember. She said she doesn’t see a term limit as a negative change.

“I think that's great. I should be developing other leaders to take my seat, or I should be aspiring for a different seat.”

Darby added staggered elections will allow for smoother transitions when new members are elected to Council, as it ensures Council doesn’t experience a loss of knowledge at the start of a new term.

But Darby said she’s concerned about fewer people voting during years when there isn’t a presidential election. She said in her opinion, the benefits outweigh the negatives.

If approved, the changes to the minimum age for mayoral and City Councilmembers will be changed from 25 to 18 years old.

“Young people are impacted by the policies we make, so they should be able to have a say,” Darby said. “There is no evidence that an 18, 19 year old is less capable of understanding issues, forming political opinions or voting and/or making decisions responsibly.”

Darby said allowing younger people to run could increase their involvement overall.

This is the second time Darby has proposed Council term limits with a vote set for Feb. 5. The changes to the city’s charter would then have to be approved by Delaware’s General Assembly.