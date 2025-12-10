Proposed New Castle County data center faces another potential hurdle
The developer of a massive data center proposed in New Castle County is calling on DNREC for guidance, but the agency’s decision could create a new hurdle for the controversial project.
Starwood Digital Ventures, which wants to build the data center near Delaware City, is asking DNREC for a decision on whether the facility falls under Delaware’s Coastal Zone Act. That law governs large industrial construction along the Delaware coast.
DNREC said Tuesday it has received Starwood’s request for a ruling and will determine its Coast Zone stayus.
The next step is a public comment period running through January 12. After that, DNREC Secretary Gregory Patterson will have 15 business days to issue a decision.
That decision could say the facility is prohibited outright, likely sparking litigation. It might also require Starwood to apply for a permit or say the facility is allowed without a permit. Starwood faces additional permit requirements from state and local governments as well.
The proposed data center has been a hot button issue in New Castle County. There’s no plan for the facility to produce its own power, and consumer advocates predict that if the data center pulls power from the grid, power bills could rise by some $70 per month.