Proposed New Castle County data center faces another potential hurdle

The developer of a massive data center proposed in New Castle County is calling on DNREC for guidance, but the agency’s decision could create a new hurdle for the controversial project.

Starwood Digital Ventures, which wants to build the data center near Delaware City, is asking DNREC for a decision on whether the facility falls under Delaware’s Coastal Zone Act. That law governs large industrial construction along the Delaware coast.

DNREC said Tuesday it has received Starwood’s request for a ruling and will determine its Coast Zone stayus.

The next step is a public comment period running through January 12. After that, DNREC Secretary Gregory Patterson will have 15 business days to issue a decision.

That decision could say the facility is prohibited outright, likely sparking litigation. It might also require Starwood to apply for a permit or say the facility is allowed without a permit. Starwood faces additional permit requirements from state and local governments as well.