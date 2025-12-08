Millsboro to hold public hearing on development pause

The town of Millsboro could put a pause on some new construction.

At a meeting Monday, Councilman Marty Presley sought to hold a public hearing on whether the town should impose a moratorium on new residential development with more than ten units. Presley says the push comes amid concerns the state will take a more assertive approach to creating affordable housing.

“The whole point in this, in my opinion, is to allow us time to see what the legislation, if there is legislation, what it's going to look like and what we're going to have to do to adapt to it," he said.

Presley cites an array of legislation and executive action addressing housing, some passed and some in process. He argues they could turn the town’s zoning, budgeting, and land use plan upside down. He also says what he characterizes as increased Section 8 housing could lead to rising crime rates and diminished business interest in the town.

“The downtown area is highly susceptible to Section 8 housing. This plan will give incentive to builders, landlords to come into these older homes surrounding the town[and] convert them into affordable apartment buildings. The landlords will make out very well on this," Presley said.

Mayor Bob McKee echoed Presley’s concerns about state action.

“I'm also not against affordable housing," McKee said. "That's something that this town has to consider, but on our terms, and the same with workforce housing.”

The public hearing will likely happen next month, meaning Presley’s proposed six-month moratorium, if approved, would not expire until after next year’s legislative session ends.