Wilmington City Council wants to prohibit contracts with ICE-affiliated companies

Wilmington City Council passed a resolution at its Nov. 6 meeting discouraging municipal contracts with companies affiliated with ICE.

Delaware saw more criminal deportation cases in the first four months of 2025 than in all of 2024, according to Spotlight Delaware.

Councilmember Shané Darby was the primary sponsor of the resolution. It named Avelo Airlines as just one company that enters into contracts with and profits from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Darby said she doesn’t want public funds to reward or enable any company involved with deportation operations.

“What makes Avelo stand out is that one, they’re down the street,” Darby said. “They chose to take the contract publicly, even though they market themselves as a community airline. And people are really boycotting them because of how they brand themselves as this local and family friendly airline.”

The resolution stated Avelo’s federal contracts are worth an estimated $150 million. The airline takes part in deportation flights out of Mesa, Ariz. Folks in Delaware and beyond began protesting against and boycotting the airline after the long-term deal came together.

Darby added Wilmington is not currently partnered with Avelo, but it has been in the past.

City Councilmember Maria Cabrera said she’s glad the city doesn’t have a contract with Avelo Airlines and hopes they don’t pursue one in the future.

“It should not just be Avelo, it should be any company that supports the illegal way that they're doing this, violating people's human rights, separating families without due process,” Cabrera said.

Several public commenters voiced their approval of the resolution before Councilmembers discussed the measure. Wilmington resident Elaine Swift was among the resolution’s supporters during the public comment section. Like Cabrera, Swift said she worries the country is going down the wrong path.

“It's up to us as a united people to take action and protect our neighbors and friends when the federal government threatens our liberties,” Swift said. “I have a multiracial family with two daughters who are proud Latinas and Guatemalans. As you know, businesses such as Avelo Airlines are making money from the illegal detention of citizens and immigrants alike. I urge you to support the resolution tonight, in keeping with the Wilmington City Council principles of fairness, equity and respect for human rights.”

Public commenter Charito Calvachi-Mateyko concurred and said the resolution was a step in the right direction when faced with a climate of injustice.

“This injustice affects real people – the stories of children trembling like leaves that a person was telling me when their mom was taken,” Calvachi-Mateyko said. “... You hold the power of the city, each one of you. And I'm here to ask you to please do the right thing. Stop this, that I call predatory capitalism that makes money out of the suffering of innocent people.”

In Councilmember’s discussion, Cabrera added that it is not for the city to address problems related to immigration.

“This is something that should have been handled by the federal government in a fair and just way,” Cabrera said. “We're not going to see that happen.”

Councilmembers passed the resolution with 13 yeas.