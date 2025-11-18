© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Milford approves contracts for police evidence facility

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published November 18, 2025 at 1:10 PM EST
Milton Mayor Arthur Campbell cuts the ribbon to announce the opening of the city's new police department alongside Milton police officers, city council members and esteemed community members in December 2023.
Sarah Petrowich
Officials in Milford give the go-ahead to construction on a new evidence facility for the city’s police department.

When the city opened the doors on its new police station in December 2023, one thing that went by the wayside was an evidence storage and processing facility. Nearly two years later, Milford’s City Council voted unanimously to finish the job.

At a meeting last week, Dean Johnson, CEO of the contracting firm overseeing the project, asked council members to approve ten contracts covering everything from concrete to doors to a prefab metal building. The total cost, including contingency funds to cover potential surprises, comes to just under $2.6 million.

Johnson told council members that many of the subcontractors would be familiar faces.

“The majority of contractors were actually on the original police station, which makes you feel good about it because they were there. They kind of know what's going on," he said.

Johnson notes construction could start early next year and be finished before the end of 2026. Council members unanimously approved the contracts.

Commissioners also voted to approve $8,000 to add more lighting to the front of the building after the original lighting was found to be too dim.
Politics & Government
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
