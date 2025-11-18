Milford approves contracts for police evidence facility

Officials in Milford give the go-ahead to construction on a new evidence facility for the city’s police department.

When the city opened the doors on its new police station in December 2023, one thing that went by the wayside was an evidence storage and processing facility. Nearly two years later, Milford’s City Council voted unanimously to finish the job.

At a meeting last week, Dean Johnson, CEO of the contracting firm overseeing the project, asked council members to approve ten contracts covering everything from concrete to doors to a prefab metal building. The total cost, including contingency funds to cover potential surprises, comes to just under $2.6 million.

Johnson told council members that many of the subcontractors would be familiar faces.

“The majority of contractors were actually on the original police station, which makes you feel good about it because they were there. They kind of know what's going on," he said.

Johnson notes construction could start early next year and be finished before the end of 2026. Council members unanimously approved the contracts.

Commissioners also voted to approve $8,000 to add more lighting to the front of the building after the original lighting was found to be too dim.