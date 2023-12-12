Milford cuts ribbon on new $17.5 million police department

Milford’s new police department will be ready for operations next week almost three years after Milford residents approved a referendum to finance the project.

The city decided a new location was needed after evaluating Milford’s public safety needs had outgrown the existing facility.

Milford Chief of Police Cecilia Ashe says having a new facility that can better serve the community is crucial to helping solve workforce recruitment and retention problems.

“We want our officers to come to work and feel supported – you’ve given them that, they feel that. It’s such an amazing feeling as a chief of police to look on these wonderful women and men that lead this organization and know that they constantly have the support of this community," she said.

Milford Mayor Arthur Campbell, who cut the ribbon at the ceremony, says the original police department built in 1979 hosted 18 officers and served a population of about 5,400.

The city now has 37 officers and serves 12,000 people. Vice Mayor Jason James says the new building is not only important to improving public safety efficiency and effectiveness…

“But, also, for us to pursue our goals and missions of economic development for this great city – this new building goes a long way in making that happen .”

The January 2021 referendum passed by Milford residents allowed borrowing up to $20 million for the project – the 24,273 square foot building ended up costing $17.5 million.

The new building was built directly across from the old location, and the city council has yet to decide what will happen to the original department.

Public open houses will be held Wednesday and Thursday, with operations starting at the new building on Monday.