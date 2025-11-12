© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Some changes are coming to E-Z Pass in Delaware

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published November 12, 2025 at 2:53 PM EST

E-Z Pass in Delaware is making various changes and updates to become more user friendly.

Exit ramps will be toll by plate or E-Z Pass, eliminating the coin collector machines, and if you don’t have E-Z Pass, you’ll get an invoice for the toll amount due.

Also, toll by plate users will not get billed as often according to DelDOT’s Director of Community Relations C.R. McLeod.

"For those that use the toll by plate system, they don't have an E-Z Pass, and they don't want to pay cash. What will happen is instead of getting a bill for each time they pass through one of the toll entry's it'll be consolidated to one invoice per month,” said McLeod. “So whether you use it, one time or 30 times, you're just going to get one bill that contains all of the transactions during that billing period."
Meanwhile, cash will continue to be accepted on Route 1 and I-95 toll booths.

McLeod says you can get email and text notifications for account balance alerts.

"You may not use the toll roads on a frequent basis. So let's say you keep $20 in your account. Once that gets below a certain threshold, we'll say $5 you'll get an alert saying, oh, you're just about out of your E-Z Pass account funding, time to replenish the account," said McLeod.

The EZPassDE.com website will also feature improved accessibility and a more user-friendly experience.

To complete the upgrades, the website and related online services will be unavailable from 8 pm Thursday night through Tuesday at 7 am.

No late fees or penalties will be assessed during that time. 
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
