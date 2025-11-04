Delaware ready to cover SNAP benefits through November

Gov. Matt Meyer paused a Legislative Hall parking lot project to fund SNAP benefits through November as the government shutdown persists.

A federal court order Friday directed the Trump administration to use contingency funds to keep SNAP benefits running through the government shutdown.

Monday , the Trump administration said it would fund half of the amount SNAP recipients typically receive. Tuesday, President Trump said on Truth Social SNAP benefits will only be sent out once the government shutdown ends.

Meyer said regardless, Delaware will step in and provide relief funds through SNAP EBT cards.

“What matters is resources actually coming to Delaware families, and we're saying that if we have a president who's more focused on the gold ballroom than your dining room, we here in Delaware are focused on your dining room,” Meyer said.

By establishing a state of emergency last week, Meyer’s administration was able to pull enough resources to fully fund SNAP benefits through the end of November if needed.

That’s about $5.4 million per week made possible by pausing the planned Legislative Hall parking lot project in Dover.

Republican State Reps. Kevin Hensley (R-Townsend) and Mike Smith (R-Pike Creek Valley) floated the idea to repurpose the parking lot funds last week. The project totaled about $33 million.

Meyer said he and his colleagues want to make sure no Delawarean goes hungry as the Trump administration withholds SNAP benefits.

“What's clear if you read the news today is that Republican leadership in Washington is weaponizing hunger for political gain,” Meyer said. “They're trying to use people and children, hungry, growling stomachs, to score political wins in Delaware. We're not doing that.”

Delaware has also provided $100 thousand to food banks and pantries so far, and Meyer said that will help address the increase in demand for their food.

Meyer said his goal is for these efforts to continue to extend across the aisle.

“I appreciate both the Republicans and Democrats have come to me in Delaware and said, ‘We don't want to do that. We want to make sure that we prioritize getting desperately-needed food to families during this challenging time,’” Meyer said.

Anyone on SNAP in Delaware will receive their full benefits through November.