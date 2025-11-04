Delaware housing authorities streamline voucher bearing tenant approval process

Delaware's five state housing authorities come together to launch a new system for landlords they say will streamline the process for accepting housing vouchers.

The new system specifically addresses the request for tenant approval process, something Gov. Matt Meyer says was previously bogged down by “bureaucratic malarkey”

Director of the Delaware State Housing Authority Matt Heckles.

“We’re streamlining that relationship by having the request for tenancy approval be submitted by the landlord electronically, reviewed by the public housing authority that issued that voucher, and approved also electronically.” he told DPM.

The new portal is part of an ongoing system update that State Housing Authority officials say aims to create a more straightforward path for landlords accepting vouchers to find tenants. It began with the centralization of applicant waiting lists across the First State.

State Housing Authority Matthew Heckles says this is part of a larger strategy to make using vouchers easier for all involved.

“This is one piece of several ways that we are enhancing our capacities and being better business partners for landlords. What that will result in is more people being housed using our vouchers that we issue through those public housing authorities.” he said.

Heckles notes vacancy rates are extremely low, and getting a voucher doesn’t always lead to finding a place to live. Some families have returned vouchers because they couldn’t find a landlord that accepts them. Delaware’s vacancy rate sits just below 4% according to 2024 census data.

Heckles believes this new system will result in more voucher holders finding rentals, adding the state continues to seek ways to make the process simpler for all involved.