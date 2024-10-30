Housing authorities consolidate application process

Changes are coming to how people seeking housing assistance can apply.

Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny has more.

All five of Delaware’s housing authorities are consolidating their applications into one centralized platform, delaware.affordablehousing.com, in an effort to make it easier for people to find affordable housing anywhere in the state.

The Delaware State Housing Authority’s Elana Davis says the streamlined process will help housing seekers.

“With five housing authorities in the state, if someone had applied to all five, they would have to reach out to five different locations in the previous ways to be able to update their information," she said.

Right now, the new platform is only open to people who already have applications submitted to one of those five housing authorities. If you do, you only have about three weeks to update your information, Davis says.

“Either by logging into delaware.affordablehousing.com and updating their information or they can fill out a paper application - an update form - and drop it off at any of the five housing authorities, regardless where they originally applied," she said.

Those who have active applications have until November 22 to update their information in order to remain on the waiting list for public housing or voucher assistance.

Meanwhile, the Delaware State Housing Authority is warning people to be aware of scam emails and letters in the community. If you receive a communication and have any doubts, contact your local housing authority to verify whether it's official.