As the shutdown continues, the Food Bank Delaware gets ready for more demand

With benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, set to be cut off during the government shutdown, the Food Bank of Delaware is bracing for the impact locally.

About one in nine Delawareans receives SNAP benefits according to the US Department of Agriculture, which administers the program. With that assistance gone as of November 1, the Food Bank’s Kim Turner says they are preparing to fill a significant uptick in food insecurity.

“This is really unprecedented for us," she says. "We've never operated in an environment where people did not have access to SNAP benefits, so we know that we are going to see a surge in demand.”

Turner adds the Food Bank is also hearing from federal workers no longer getting paid after being furloughed or laid off. The Congressional Budget Office says nearly 4,000 civilian federal workers are employed in Delaware.

Turner says people in need of some help during the unprecedented shutdown should reach out without shame.

“We know sometimes people are embarrassed, they're afraid to reach out. We want people to know that they don't have to walk through this uncertainty alone. The food bank is here," she says. "We exist for times when people are in need of emergency assistance.”

And, the Food Bank is planning for future uncertainty as more federal assistance programs could be affected by the shutdown.

“We're going to be looking for diapers and formula. We know that there are possible disruptions to WIC, which helps provide formula for babies," Turner says.

The Food Bank itself has had to contend with federal cuts in recent months as well. In March, the US Department of Agriculture announced that it would stop 19 scheduled food deliveries amounting to about 900,000 meals.

People needing assistance can call 211 for information and resources on food insecurity, housing assistance, medical care, and mental health support. The Food Bank can be found online at fbd.org.