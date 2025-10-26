Former Delaware State Rep. John Kowalko dies at age 80

Delaware mourns the loss of a former Democratic state lawmaker. John Kowalko died over the weekend at the age of 80.

Kowalko, known as one of the General Assembly’s strongest progressive voices, was elected to the State House of Representatives in 2006 and represented the Newark-area for 16 years before retiring in 2022.

Democratic House leadership in a statement said he brought “extraordinary passion and principle” to the legislature.

"He fought for working people, stood up for those who felt left behind, and never hesitated to do what he believed was right, no matter who was on the other side of the issue. said the statement from –Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown, Majority Leader Kerri Evelyn Harris, and Majority Whip Ed Osienski. “John could always be counted on to challenge ideas, question assumptions, and to push all of us to think more critically about the choices we make and the impact they have on the lives of everyday Delawareans. His passion could be intense, but it came from a place of wanting the best for every resident in our state."

Democratic Senate leadership called Kowalko a “stalwart advocate for transparency and accountability,” noting he believed "government should be done by the people, for the people, and in plain view of the people we serve."

"He brought an activist’s heart to the Legislature that distinguished him as a driving force behind much of the progress we have made in Dover, said the statement from Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola, Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, and Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman. "May we all summon John’s courage when we need it most and honor his legacy by fighting for what is right.”

Among the transparency issues Kowalko fought for was the creation of an Inspector General’s office in Delaware. His nearly two-decade fight for that culminated with a bill creating the office passing this year.

Kowalko remained active in retirement, fighting changes to state employee retirement benefits that included a shift to a Medicare Advantage plan.

Before entering politics, Kowalko worked as a machinist for 37 years, including 25 years at the Delaware City Refinery where he was a union steward and General Foreman.

Kowalko is survived by his wife, Constance Merlet, two children, Johanna and John III, and grandchildren.