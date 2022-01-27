State Rep. Kowalko announces retirement

State Rep. John Kowalko announced Thursday he plans to step down at the end of this legislative session.

Kowalko began representing Delaware’s 25th district, which encompasses parts of Newark, back in 2006.

Over his 16 years in the General Assembly, Kowalko built a reputation as one of the most progressive lawmakers at Leg Hall, fighting passionately for government accountability and working families.

“I’m especially proud of my work for the progressive movement," he says. "Furthering its ideals, encouraging mentoring and supporting progressive candidates for office all over the state and country. Many of you are in these halls today.”

Kowalko is stepping down after an election in 2020 that saw a wave of progressive lawmakers elected to state office, including a few successful primary challenges against moderate democratic incumbents.

Some of his accomplishments include expanding the Freedom of Information act to cover Delaware’s two largest universities, tightening rules on lobbying for state lawmakers and creating a fund to help manufactured homeowners in legal disputes.

Kowalko has long been a champion of creating more brackets at the top of Delaware’s tax structure, but often faced opposition from other members in the Democratic party.

Kowalko is now the fourth lawmaker to announce their retirement this year, alongside State Representatives David Bentz, Gerald Brady and State Sen. Ernie Lopez.

