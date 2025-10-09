A Delaware Department of Labor employee is arrested on child pornography charges

A 22-year-old Newport man is arrested on child pornography charges.

An investigation by the Delaware Child Predator Task Force has led to the arrest of Alec MacArthur.

MacArthur has been charged with 12 counts of dealing in child pornography.

The Newport resident is an employee of the Delaware Department of Labor, and according to the department he’s been put on paid administration leave.

According to the Delaware Child Predator Task Force there’s no evidence that there is any connection to his work or any child sexual abuse material was accessed on work equipment.

He also didn’t deal with children at his position according to the Department of Labor.

MacArthur is being held at Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to post $120,000 cash only bail.

The Delaware Child Predator Task Force is part of the national Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force program which consists of 61 coordinated task forces.

Those task forces represent over 5,400 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

Since its inception in 1998, over 89,400 individuals have been arrested nationally.