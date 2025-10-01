Two plead guilty in 2024 DSU murder

Two Dover men plead guilty in the fatal shooting last year on Delaware State University’s campus.

18 year old Camay Mitchell DeSilva was shot and killed outside a DSU dorm on April 21 last year. Police say Mitchell was an “innocent bystander” during a dispute over money that turned violent.

Last week, authorities announced that both suspects in the shooting have pleaded guilty to an array of charges.

19 year old Damien Hinson of Dover pleaded guilty to second degree murder and other charges, receiving a sentence of 40 years in prison.

Destry Jones, also of Dover, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges. Jones is set to be sentenced in December.

A police investigation revealed that Jones provided a gun to Hinson, who fired seven shots during the incident, one of which struck DeSilva.

In a statement, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said, “It is disgraceful that she was taken from those who loved her – all because two reckless individuals thought they had the right to resort to lethal violence over a petty dispute."

DeSilva was not a DSU student, but was visiting a student on the campus.