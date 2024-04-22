© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Police identify victim in fatal shooting at Delaware State University

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published April 22, 2024 at 1:15 PM EDT
Glazier Photograph(302) 547-1281

Police have identified the victim of a fatal weekend shooting at Delaware State University.

Dover Police say 18-year-old Camay Mitchell DeSilva of Wilmington was shot outside a DSU dormitory early Sunday morning. She later died at Bayhealth Medical Center.

DeSilva was not a DSU student. A preliminary investigation indicates she and possibly another woman were visiting a DSU student on campus.

The suspect or suspects in the shooting were last seen fleeing toward College Road, but no suspect descriptions are available.

DSU closed its campus yesterday (Sunday). Campus reopened today (Monday), but all classes were canceled.

DSU President Tony Allen called the incident “tragic” in a message to the campus community Sunday.

"First, let me say that whoever believes that settling disagreements of any kind should be met with physical
violence—including the threat of and eventual use of firearms—is simply not welcomed here." said Allen in his statement.

He added the university is providing mental health services for students and plans to hold a forum for students, staff, faculty, and parents Tuesday to provide any update and remember DeSilva.
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
