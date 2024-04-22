Police identify victim in fatal shooting at Delaware State University

Police have identified the victim of a fatal weekend shooting at Delaware State University.

Dover Police say 18-year-old Camay Mitchell DeSilva of Wilmington was shot outside a DSU dormitory early Sunday morning. She later died at Bayhealth Medical Center.

DeSilva was not a DSU student. A preliminary investigation indicates she and possibly another woman were visiting a DSU student on campus.

The suspect or suspects in the shooting were last seen fleeing toward College Road, but no suspect descriptions are available.

DSU closed its campus yesterday (Sunday). Campus reopened today (Monday), but all classes were canceled.

DSU President Tony Allen called the incident “tragic” in a message to the campus community Sunday.

"First, let me say that whoever believes that settling disagreements of any kind should be met with physical

violence—including the threat of and eventual use of firearms—is simply not welcomed here." said Allen in his statement.

He added the university is providing mental health services for students and plans to hold a forum for students, staff, faculty, and parents Tuesday to provide any update and remember DeSilva.