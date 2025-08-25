Springboard Delaware names new board chair; plans to expand operation statewide.

Springboard Delaware, a nonprofit focused on addressing homelessness, names Tom Ogden its new board chair.

Ogden takes over just as the organization’s community center in Georgetown is nearing completion.

The organization launched its Georgetown Pallet Village transitional housing project in 2023 and reports 80% of its participants have not returned to homelessness.

Ogden says he’s new to Sussex following his retirement, but as a board chair he will bring a wealth of relevant experience from his time in New Castle County.

“I served in government right out of school, for Delaware’s congressman and then the New Castle County Executive. I know New Castle County like the back of my hand, so there’s a little bit, or a lotta bit of institutional memory that I have on how things work." he told DPM.

Ogden spent time working on affordable housing and homelessness during his time as Wilmington Neighborhood Development Director and as a member of former Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki’s staff. It was during his time with Mayor Purzycki that Ogden first made acquaintance with Springboard Delaware’s Executive Director and Founder Jud Malone

Malone says Ogden's experience will be crucial as it seeks to build its efforts in Georgetown.

“We look to expand the Georgetown Navigation Center. We hope to open a Wilmington Navigation Center and a Kent County Navigation Center. We’re already in negotiations for our first contract.” he said.

That contract is one Malone hopes to broker with the state government to obtain funding for its expansion into Kent and New Castle counties.

These plans are in addition to the 2,100 square foot community center that Springboard is expected to open at the Georgetown location on Kimmey Street; a completion date not yet set in stone.

Springboard is also looking to expand their board: Malone says that all talents will be considered but that they're in specific need of someone to fill the role of treasurer.

Those interested are asked to contact Ogden at tom@springboarddelaware.org