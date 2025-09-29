Caesar Rodney School Board to consider referendum for 2026

The Caesar Rodney Board of Education will decide next month whether to go to the voters to ask for more money.

The district hasn’t had a successful operating referendum since 2015. An attempt in 2023 failed by a large margin, with more than two-thirds of voters opposing it at the polls.

Finance Director Meaghan Brennan told board members the district faces rising costs from inflation and a need to raise salaries to recruit and hold onto qualified teachers.

“With five years of experience and a master's degree, a teacher in CR could go and make over $1,700 more in another Kent County school district," she said.

In addition to funding potential raises for teachers and investment in student supports, Superintendent Corey Miklus says the district needs to do more for school safety.

“In the last two, three years, we've gotten a lot better at safety and security," he told board members. "The reason why we're not moving faster is truly because of money.”

School board members are expected to vote on whether to go ahead with the referendum on October 13.

If the board approves, the referendum will likely be on the ballot in early February 2026.