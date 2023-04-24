Caesar Rodney School District referendum fails

Caesar Rodney School District residents vote down a three-part referendum, seeking revenue increases across three years – 2024-2026.

The first piece would have given bond authorization to replace a 25-year old HVAC system at Magnolia Middle School. That would not have required a tax increase, but lost by a nearly 2-1 margin, with 663 people voting for and 1,184 against.

The second piece sought a 24.5 cent property tax increase in year one and two cents in years two and three to cover operating costs at Magnolia Middle and David E. Robinson Elementary. It lost by nearly 800 votes, 1,310 voted no, and 525 voted yes.

The final piece requested a 52.5 cent increase in year one and 9 cents in years two and three to cover rising operating expenses - such as staff and transportation. That lost by just over 800 votes, 1,331 voted no, with 524 voted yes.

The tax rate increases cost the average tax payer about $212 for the average tax payer in the first year, and around $36 in the second and third years

A total of 1,873 votes were cast Saturday at four polling places.