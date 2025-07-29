Newark City Council approves speed monitoring system for residential areas

Newark residents could see a speed monitoring system in place as soon as October 13.

The ordinance presented at Newark City Council’s meeting Monday was the final legislative step to implement a camera program. Council members unanimously approved the ordinance.

City Council and the Delaware Department of Transportation have to approve placements before cameras can be installed, according to the ordinance, which covers cameras in residential areas.

City officials also plan to put a camera on Main Street, a business district. That was enabled by state lawmakers in this year’s Bond Bill.

And Newark City Manager Tom Coleman said he anticipates a longer discussion and an amendment to address the proposed Main Street camera.

“Do we want automated enforcement on Main Street at all?” Coleman asked. “Do we want to wait and see how the other things we're doing work before going with automated enforcement? If Council does want to move forward, where do they want the camera, and what speed do we want to start issuing tickets?”

This is not the first time Council members have considered efforts to tackle traffic safety. A fatal crash killed a University of Delaware student earlier this year, and several others have been injured or killed by speeding vehicles on Main Street in recent years.

City Council discussed putting speed bumps in place on Main Street, but the Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company sent a letter to Council saying it could hurt their performance.

Coleman emphasized the camera on Main Street is a separate issue.

“The ordinance before you does not authorize the camera on Main Street that was enabled as part of this year's Bond bill…” Coleman said. “We felt it was important to get this in place now and then work with the AG’s team as necessary to create an amendment for the Main Street camera installation, which is a business district.”

Council member Corinth Ford was in favor of the ordinance.

“We waited two years for this,” Ford said. “So I hope – let's just do this now. We're ready.”

Council member Jay Bancroft concurred.

“I think this is great,” Bancroft said. “It's happy to see this finally come through.”

There were no public commenters on the matter at Monday’s meeting.

Once put in place, the cameras will be able to document speeding vehicles and forward tickets to the owner’s address.