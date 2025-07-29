© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Newark City Council approves speed monitoring system for residential areas

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published July 29, 2025 at 11:52 AM EDT
City of Newark

Newark residents could see a speed monitoring system in place as soon as October 13.

The ordinance presented at Newark City Council’s meeting Monday was the final legislative step to implement a camera program. Council members unanimously approved the ordinance.

City Council and the Delaware Department of Transportation have to approve placements before cameras can be installed, according to the ordinance, which covers cameras in residential areas.

City officials also plan to put a camera on Main Street, a business district. That was enabled by state lawmakers in this year’s Bond Bill.

And Newark City Manager Tom Coleman said he anticipates a longer discussion and an amendment to address the proposed Main Street camera.

“Do we want automated enforcement on Main Street at all?” Coleman asked. “Do we want to wait and see how the other things we're doing work before going with automated enforcement? If Council does want to move forward, where do they want the camera, and what speed do we want to start issuing tickets?”

This is not the first time Council members have considered efforts to tackle traffic safety. A fatal crash killed a University of Delaware student earlier this year, and several others have been injured or killed by speeding vehicles on Main Street in recent years.

City Council discussed putting speed bumps in place on Main Street, but the Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company sent a letter to Council saying it could hurt their performance.

Coleman emphasized the camera on Main Street is a separate issue.

“The ordinance before you does not authorize the camera on Main Street that was enabled as part of this year's Bond bill…” Coleman said. “We felt it was important to get this in place now and then work with the AG’s team as necessary to create an amendment for the Main Street camera installation, which is a business district.”

Council member Corinth Ford was in favor of the ordinance.

“We waited two years for this,” Ford said. “So I hope – let's just do this now. We're ready.”

Council member Jay Bancroft concurred.

“I think this is great,” Bancroft said. “It's happy to see this finally come through.”

There were no public commenters on the matter at Monday’s meeting.

Once put in place, the cameras will be able to document speeding vehicles and forward tickets to the owner’s address.
Tags
Politics & Government City of NewarkNewark City Counciltraffic safety
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both.

She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
See stories by Abigail Lee