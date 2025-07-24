Julianne Murray steps down as Del. GOP Chair to focus on new role as U.S. attorney

Julianne Murray steps down as Delaware’s recently reelected GOP chair to shift full focus to her interim role as U.S. attorney for the District of Delaware.

Murray was sworn in as the district’s latest federal prosecutor on July 14 after being appointed by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The post has been held by two other attorneys following the quiet resignation of David Weiss in January, three days before President Donald Trump began his second term.

In a statement, Murray says she originally stepped back as party chair on a leave of absence, but says it has now “become clear” that her “name alone has become a distraction for the executive committee” from its work ahead.

"When President Trump asked me to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, I knew it would be a serious responsibility—and I accepted it with humility and determination," the statement reads. "My understanding is the team I helped build is working tirelessly to execute the plan we put in place. They deserve the space to lead without interference, without drama, and without sideshows. I simply will not allow my name or my position to continue to be used as a political football that slows down their progress. That’s not leadership—and it’s not who I am."

"Let me be crystal clear: this resignation is not about appeasing anyone. It’s about doing what is right. I’m not stepping aside because I was asked to—I’m stepping aside because I refuse to let noise from the sidelines hinder the work being done by a dedicated, focused, and capable team," she goes on to say.

Retired Police officer and Delaware GOP Vice Chair Jim Weldin steps into the role as acting chair.

Delaware GOP Executive Director Nick Miles says the party plans to announce the next steps in seeking a new chair in the coming days.