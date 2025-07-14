© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Del. GOP Chair Julianne Murray sworn in as acting U.S. Attorney General for the District of Delaware

Delaware Public Media | By Sarah Petrowich
Published July 14, 2025 at 4:14 PM EDT
Del. GOP Chair Julianne Murray is sworn in as acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware on Monday.
Photo courtesy @Murray4DE on X
Del. GOP Chair Julianne Murray is sworn in as acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware on Monday.

Current Delaware GOP Chair Julianne Murray announced via X — formerly Twitter — she has been sworn in as the acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware.

Her tenure is only temporary, unless she is later officially nominated for the role and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

The post has been held by two other attorneys following the quiet resignation of David Weiss in January, three days before President Donald Trump began his second term.

Murray was recently re-elected as the state’s Republican party chair and is an active attorney and prominent political figure in Delaware.

She was considering a second gubernatorial run last year after losing to former Gov. John Carney in 2020 but ultimately reconsidered when former House Republican Leader Mike Ramone announced his candidacy.

She also ran for state attorney general in 2022 but lost to current Attorney General Kathy Jennings with 46% of the vote.

President Trump has publicly commended Murray several times, including a recent endorsement for her reelection as GOP party chair on his social media platform Truth Social.

Murray can serve in the federal prosecutor role for a maximum of 120 days. The federal district court could then reappoint her, appoint another attorney or President Trump could formally nominate her for the position.

Murray was not immediately available for comment.
Sarah Petrowich
Before residing in Dover, Delaware, Sarah Petrowich moved around the country with her family, spending eight years in Fairbanks, Alaska, 10 years in Carbondale, Illinois and four years in Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 2023 with a dual degree in Journalism and Political Science.
