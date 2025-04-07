Polls are open in Newark Tuesday for mayor and council elections

Residents in Newark will elect a new mayor Tuesday.

Either Newark City Councilman Travis McDermott or University of Delaware professor Mike O’Neal will be elected to replace Jerry Clifton.

This is O’Neal’s second run for mayor. He previously lost a special election to Clifton by 68 votes in January 2024 to replace former Mayor Stu Marham after Marham’s sudden resignation in September 2023.

McDermott has been on Newark City Council for five years, and served as Deputy Mayor since 2021.

The mayoral race is not the only race in Newark Tuesday. The District 1 council seat is up for grabs with incumbent John Suchanec being challenged by three candidates, Demitri Theodoropoulos, Walton Babich and Rebecca Stewart.

Corinth Ford and Dwenodolyn Creecy are running unopposed in the Second and Fourth Districts.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. at six different sites.

They are the Wesleyan Church of Newark, Aetna Fire Station #8, Aetna Fire Station #7, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, First Presbyterian Church of Newark, and Alder Creek Community Room.