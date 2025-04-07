© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Polls are open in Newark Tuesday for mayor and council elections

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published April 7, 2025 at 4:23 PM EDT
Meg Roessler
/
Delaware Public Media

Residents in Newark will elect a new mayor Tuesday.

Either Newark City Councilman Travis McDermott or University of Delaware professor Mike O’Neal will be elected to replace Jerry Clifton.

This is O’Neal’s second run for mayor. He previously lost a special election to Clifton by 68 votes in January 2024 to replace former Mayor Stu Marham after Marham’s sudden resignation in September 2023.

McDermott has been on Newark City Council for five years, and served as Deputy Mayor since 2021.

The mayoral race is not the only race in Newark Tuesday. The District 1 council seat is up for grabs with incumbent John Suchanec being challenged by three candidates, Demitri Theodoropoulos, Walton Babich and Rebecca Stewart.

Corinth Ford and Dwenodolyn Creecy are running unopposed in the Second and Fourth Districts.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. at six different sites.

They are the Wesleyan Church of Newark, Aetna Fire Station #8, Aetna Fire Station #7, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, First Presbyterian Church of Newark, and Alder Creek Community Room.
Tags
Politics & Government City of Newarkelection
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry